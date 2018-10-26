Academy Award Nominated Danny Aiello Appearing at Lynn Auditorium

EMC co-founder and Revere native Roger Marino and Lynn’s own Joe and Frank Ciota return to the Lynn Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 28, to present their second collaboration “Stiffs”, a black comedy starring Danny Aiello. Written and directed by the Ciota brothers and produced by Marino the film will be immediately followed by a special Q&A with Aiello, Marino and the filmmakers.

“We are really excited to be screening the film in our hometown and to have Danny coming up to join us,” said Director Frank Ciota. “Mayor McGee and his team are doing incredible things with the arts in Lynn and with the Lynn Auditorium. As filmmakers it is great to witness this Renaissance in the city we grew up in and along with Roger, who is also local, we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

Joining Marino and the Ciota brothers for this special screening will be the film’s star, Academy Award nominated actor Danny Aiello. who has appeared in over 100 films in a career spanning from 1972 to the present. He is perhaps best known for his roles in “29th Street,” “Do the Right Thing,” and “Moonstruck,” along with a special appearance in Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” music video.

“Stiffs” will screen at the Lynn Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 28. The doors will open at 5 p.m., with the screening set to begin at 6 p.m. The Q&A will begin immediately following the film. The Lynn Auditorium is located within Lynn City Hall, 3 City Hall Square, Lynn.

Mavex Productions founded by brothers Frank and Joe Ciota is currently developing several film projects set in Italy including “Miracle of Ferragosto,” a historic epic about a young Italian-American who travels back in time and meets his grandparents just as they are leaving Italy for America. For more info visit www.mavexcaffe.com.