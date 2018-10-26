Cummings,Guzman Receive Alice O’Neil Scholarships

The seventh annual Alice O’Neil scholarships were presented to Molly Cummings from the American Little league and to Juniel Guzman of the Pine Hill Little League. These young athletes attend St. Mary’s High School and this scholarship will help defray their tuition cost, which is one of the requirements for receiving this financial benefit.

Alice O’Neil, who was involved in the Greater Lynn Little League programs for forty years, always believed in helping young people to become active in sports, especially baseball and softball and being good citizens. Upon her passing in 2011, Michael Phelps and Skip Mageary started a scholarship fund in her name. Each year two students receive a scholarship to St. Mary’s High School which was Alice’s wish.

As Michael Phelps said, “This scholarship was set up when Alice O’Neil retired as a District 16 Administrator. Upon her request, all proceeds from her retirement party would benefit a scholarship in her name. Since the establishment of this award, a $1,000 scholarship is granted to a student who attends St. Mary’s High School and played in the District 16 Baseball and Softball League. Over the course of the last ten years, the committee has given at least $15,000 in scholarships. The main supply of funds is generated from the Fall Ball District 16 Tournament each year and from other donations in order to keep Alice O’Neil’s dream alive”.

This year’s tournament continued to raise funds for the scholarship. Many dedicated individuals donate their time throughout the year to help the youth in District 16 and to keep this scholarship available for future recipients.