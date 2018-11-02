Voters Ready to Head To the Polls in Lynn

While there is still time until the Nov. 2 deadline to cast early ballots, voters still can cast their ballots on Nov. 6 at their polling places. There are several contested races. One of the most charged races is for senator in congress the incumbent Elizabeth Warren is challenged by Republican Geoff Deihl and Independent Shiva Ayyadurai.

In the governor and lt. governor races, incumbent Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are being challenged by Democrats Jay Gonzales and Quentin Palfrey.

In the attorney general race incumbent Maura Healy is being challenged by Republican James McMahon III, for secretary of state incumbent Bill Galvin is being challenged by Republican Anthony Amore and Green-Rainbow party member Juan Sanchez Jr.

For treasurer, incumbent Deb Goldberg is being challenged by Keiko Orrall and Green-Rainbow candidate Jamie Guerin. For auditor, incumbent Suzanne Bump is challenged by Republican Helen Brady, Libertarian Daniel Fishman and Green-Rainbow candidate Edward Stamas.

“The highest value we have is to vote,” said Rick Wood, vice chairman of the Republican City Committee.

He believes the race between Warren and Deihl is the most competitive and will draw voters to the polls.

Running unopposed is State Sen. Brendan Crighton, State Rep. Lori Ehrlich, State Rep, Dan Cahill, District Attorney Jon Blodgett and Clerk of the Courts Thomas Driscoll Jr.

“It is my hope the voters of Massachusetts choose effective leaders for Capitol Hill and Beacon Hill to work on the initiatives and values we all hold dear,” Cahil said.

Voters in all communities will have to decide on three statewide ballot questions.

Question 1 is a proposed law in regards to patient to nurse limits. According to the State Election Information for Voters booklet, a Yes vote would limit the number of patients that could be assigned to one registered nurse in hospitals and certain other healthcare facilities. A No vote would make no change in the current laws relative to patient-to-nurse limits.

Question 2 is a proposed law, which asks if a citizen’s commission should be created to consider and recommend potential amendments to the Constitution to establish that corporations do not have the same Constitutional rights as human beings and that campaign contributions and expenditures may be regulated. A Yes vote would create a citizen’s commission to advance an amendment to United States Constitution to limit the influence of money in the elections and establish that Corporations do not have the same rights as human being. A No vote would not create the commission.

Question 3 is a referendum on an existing law, which addresses a transgender anti-discrimination question. A Yes vote would keep in place the current law, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity in places of public accommodation. A No vote would repeal this provision of the public accommodation law.