Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for 34 Munroe

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for 34 Munroe, Lynn’s newest mixed-use, 10-story residential

tower that will have 189 luxury apartments. Officials hailed the $80 million project as a transformational

one that will help continue the revitalization of Lynn’s downtown. Pictured at the ceremony are, from left, State Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Jay Ash, Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce

Chair Rick Wood, Kevin Procopio of Procopio Construction, City Council President Darren Cyr, Ward 5 Councilor Dianna Chakoutis, State Sen. Brendan Crighton and son, Nathan, Councilor-at-Large Brian LaPierre, LHAND Executive Director Charles Gaeta, Councilor-at-Large Brian LaPierre, Ward 2 Councilor Rick Starbard, Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee, State Rep. Dan Cahill, Councilor-at-Large Brian LaPierre, Lynn EDIC Executive Director James Cowdell, Greg Procopio, Councilor-at-Large Buzzy Barton, and Michael Procopio.