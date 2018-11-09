Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce Looking Good, Feeling Good

T

he Lynn Area of Chamber of Commerce held its fifth Beauty, Wellness, and Fashion Show at Nahant Country Club. This annual event was in recognition of the Women in Networking (WIN) for women supporting women. As master of ceremonies Pauline Spirito said, “This is an opportunity for women to get to know each other through networking and to learn about other businesses. For me this is a labor of love. Each year this event becomes bigger and better; it is always so much fun to be part of this program. We have Lynn city officials, business owners, and business representatives to model for us and they really enjoy the Red Carpet spotlight. I appreciate the support from the Women and Men’s fashion providers -Infinity – A Fashion Boutique and Giblee’s Menswear. This is our biggest fundraiser for the WIN committee and for the Chamber of Commerce.”

One of the models for the evening was Taso Nikolakopoulos of John’s Roast Beef and Seafood in Lynn as he expressed his support for the Chamber of Commerce, “I like the organization. I want to support its policies and support fun events such as this one. It is important to participate. The people around these events are great. This event supports women in business. The best part about the Chamber of Commerce is how they put emphasis on young women and professionals by assisting them through programs to develop their careers. By having more professionals working together, it makes a better economic climate. The Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce is a great place to be associated with and it has given me a great platform to grow my business and myself professionally. This is a terrific organization”.

This was a very enjoyable evening for everyone in attendance as they watched the models stroll down the runway and for the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce.