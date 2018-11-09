Strong Turnout in Lynn for Election

Lynn voters turned out strong in Tuesday’s mid-term election. Over 45.5 percent of the city’s 53,792 registered voters came out to vote.

In Lynn, Democrat Elizabeth Warren bested Republican challenger Geoff Diehl, with 16,078 votes over Diehl’s 7,145 votes

For Lt. Governor and Governor, incumbents Karyn Polito and Charlie Baker earned 14,524 votes compared to Democratic challengers Jay Gonzalezand Quinton Palfrey who earned 9,148 votes in Lynn.

For Attorney General, incumbent Democrat Maura Healey had 17,880 votes over Republican challenger James McMahon with 5,819 votes.

In the Secretary of State race, incumbent Democrat William Galvin took 74 percent of the vote over Republican challenger Anthony Amore, 17,563 to 5,067 votes.

Incumbent Democrat Seth Moulton, representative in Congress, earned 17,461 votes to Republican challenger Joseph Schneider’s 5,344 votes.

Incumbent Donald Wong, representative in the General Court, 9th Essex, earned 1,693 votes over challengers Matthew Crescenzo, 1,141 votes and Michael Coller with 153 votes.

Running unopposed and re-elected to their seats were Brendan Crighton, State Senator; Lori Ehrlich, State Representative, 8th Essex; and Dan Cahill, State Representative, 10th Essex. Peter Capano, was elected State Representative in the 11th Essex District.

Also voted back into office are District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Thomas Driscoll Jr., Clerk of the Courts, and Register of Deeds John O’Brien.

Three ballot questions were also voted on. Question 1 regarding nurse to patient ratios, had 16,332 votes against it. Question 2, asked if a citizen’s commission should be created to consider and recommend potential amendments to the Constitution be established. Lynn voters said ‘yes’ with 15,409 votes. Question 3 called for a referendum on an existing law, which addresses a transgender anti-discrimination question, drew 14,671 ‘yes’ votes.