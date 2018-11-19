St Mary’s Boys Win MIAA Division 4 Championship

November 19, 2018
St. Mary’s copped the MIAA Division 4 North soccer championship with a 2-1 win over top-seeded Mystic Valley at a chilly Manning Field Sunday afternoon, Nov. 11. The win advanced the Spartans to the state semi-finals Wednesday night against South champ, Cohasset. The results of that game came too late for publication.

A pair of second-half goals by senior Joseph Thongsythavong provided all the offense the Spartans would need to overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit. His first was a beauty as he headed Rich LeBrun’s corner kick. Barely five minutes later, Thongsythavong outraced Mystic Valley goaltender Nicholas Sokolovic, who hesitated just a split second before coming out to try and grab a loose ball.

Thongsythavong beat him to the ball, moved around the fallen goaltender and had a clear shot into the empty net.

With the lead, the Spartan defense shielded goalie Matt Gallego and held the pressing Eagles at bay en route to the win.

