Support Your Local Business Owners this Saturday

In Lynn, it’s the local businesses, which are the backbone of a local economy, so why not patronize them this weekend during Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24?

American Express has spearheaded Small Business Saturday for the past few years and local Chambers of Commerce are lending their full support to local retailers this year.

The Lynn Area Chamber supports the businesses in Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, and Swampscott.

“There are many amazing businesses within this community and we encourage people to explore and shop at these locations during this holiday season,” said Colin Codner, the new executive director of the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce (LACC).

“Shopping local is an important ingredient to a healthy and vibrant community,” Codner said. “While the LACC is not running any specific programs in support of Small Business Saturday this weekend, we will continue to support our local area businesses throughout the season.”

In an effort to support local shops that make our communities strong, American Express launched Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. This is a great opportunity to join the local Chamber of Commerce too.

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country. Founded by American Express in 2010, this day is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and U.S. consumers have reported spending an estimated $85 billion at independent retailers and restaurants over these eight days alone. In 2018, you can get out and support the places you love with the people you love on Nov. 24.