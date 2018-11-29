A Special Event at the Lynn Museum:Walking History

The Lynn Museum showcased a fascinating experience to all who walked throughout the museum seeing many exhibits displaying the history of the city. Everyone who attended enjoyed the evening by celebrating a stroll down nostalgic lane. State Rep. Dan Cahill demonstrated his skills as an auctioneer. The Lynn Vocational Technical Institute Culinary Arts students catered hors d’oeuvres during the evening and the keepsake booklet was printed by the Graphic Arts Department. Music was provided by DJ Seth of Upside Media in Lynn. The slideshow presentation produced was by Sue Walker.

Executive Director Drew Russo said, “This was a terrific fundraiser for the museum. My staff did an outstanding job preparing for this event. It was one of the most successful evenings to benefit the Lynn Museum”.

The Lynn Museum staff extends a thank you to all the people who came to celebrate “The Walk Though Lynn” and for their support by making it a very joyous and fun evening.

ON DISPLAY AT THE

LYNN MUSEUM

Lynn at the Great War:

At Home and Abroad

This exhibit brings to light how Lynn influenced and was influenced by the events of World War I, both at home and abroad. This exhibit is paired with the Smithsonian poster series, World War I: Lessons and Legacies, which explores the war and its lasting impact on American life at a national level. This exhibition features a rotation of images from the Lynn Museum & Historical Society’s photography collection, many of which have never been previously exhibited. Different aspects of Lynn’s history, including daily life, architecture, and events, are highlighted, representing our past, present, and possible future. The pictures seen here are reproductions, enlarged to show detail and scale, and to protect the original photograph from light damage.

FOCUS/FLASH:

Snapshots from the Collection

In the decades around 1900, postcards were social media, they were e-mail, Twitter, Facebook, and Flickr, all wrapped into one. This exhibition provides an extraordinary and nostalgic window into the cultural, social, and architectural history of early twentieth-century Lynn and its vibrant neighborhoods. We invite you to explore this exhibition of vintage postcards depicting some of the city’s famous places and spaces in bygone days. We have postcards available for purchase in our gift shop so you can send your very own!

Industry & Craft: People At Work In Lynn

“Industry & Craft: People At Work In Lynn” explores the different industries of Lynn Massachusetts, and shows that the “Shoe City” has contributed to many revolutionizing inventions and the economy. From early productions such as flax and ice to modern day companies like General Electric, this exhibition displays the artifacts of the Lynn Museum & Historical Society and shares the stories of real people at work in Lynn.