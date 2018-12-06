Camp Fire North Shore Awards Night:Light the Fire Within

Camp Fire North Shore held their annual award night at the Lynn Museum along with a silent art auction to benefit programs for the youth of today and their families. The organization serves surrounding communities and is a leader of many initiatives providing opportunities to the participants by “Lighting the Fire Within,” which is their main mission.

Two awards were presented during the evening – The Community Partner Award to the Lynn Housing Authority for assisting low-and-moderate –income families and to the 2018 Honoree Steve Upton, who served 17 years on the Board of Directors.

“Lynn Housing Authority continues to be committed to enhance the quality of our community and building stronger, healthier neighborhoods,” as Camp Fire Vice-President Brian Field said. He added, “Camp Fire North Shore continues to partner with Lynn Housing Authority by strengthening our daily mission and by allowing us to provide unlimited opportunities to families we serve. Our collaborative work supports the needs of hundreds of children and adults living in the Greater Lynn area”.

Steve Kotsakis, member of the Board of Directors, introduced the 2018 Honoree, Steve Upton, as one of the longest serving Board of Directors and who had many roles during his tenure. Kotsakis stated, “To this day, Steve remains very active with the organization by volunteering his free time for fundraisers and events. Steve continues to be active in the community, most notably known, as past president of the Rotary Club in Lynn; he actively helps out at My Brother’s Table; he is a member of the Lynn Classical Alumni Association scholarship program, and sits on the City of Lynn’s Planning Board. Steve continues to give his time to Lynn and is a vigilant supporter of Camp Fire North Shore and the children they serve”.

Expressing a very deep appreciation, Executive Director Laurie Hamill, thanked the many supporters at the event and sponsors that helped the Camp Fire North Shore by “shaping the lives in our community’s youth.”