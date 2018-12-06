‘Matter of Taste’ Wine Tasting, Charity Auction a Success

All Care VNA & Hospice hosted its annual “Matter of Taste” wine tasting and charity auction at Danversport on Thursday, Nov. 8, raising just under $90,000 for its hospice programs and services.

Guests enjoyed a varied selection of wine, beer and rum for tasting, savory appetizers, and a sumptuous buffet as they browsed a spectacular array of silent auction items and enjoyed live bidding on wonderful culinary experiences, overnight stays and sporting events! There were also “Trips of a Lifetime” available for guests to bid on courtesy of AmFund; an exciting Jewelry Raffle courtesy of Princess Jewelers of Burlington; a Mystery Dine Around Board as well as the always popular “Matter of Giving $10,000 Raffle.” Only 200 chances were sold, and the lucky winner was Lynda Stillman, a registered nurse and former All Care employee who was in attendance for the exciting drawing at the end of the evening!

The Salem Five Charitable Foundation served as distinguished Benefactor Sponsor once again, while USI Insurance Services New England returned as the esteemed Title Sponsor. Over 400 local businesses and organizations generously contributed to make this evening a tremendous success! Proceeds from this event will directly benefit All Care Hospice patients and families and will help to pay for programs and services that are not covered by insurance. Without the support of generous sponsors and donors through fundraising events such as this, providing care to these individuals in the over 65 communities that All Care serves would not be possible.

The All Care Hospice mission enables those with life-limiting illnesses to receive the most compassionate medical care with personalized support for families through clinical resources, psycho/social support, bereavement services, and volunteer programs regardless of their ability to pay. For more information about how you can get involved and support All Care, please contact Julie Manninen at 781-244-1124, or at [email protected]

For over 100 years, All Care has been delivering the highest quality, cost-effective home health care to our patients in the 65 communities we serve throughout Greater Boston, the North Shore, and the Merrimack Valley. From VNA, Hospice, Private Care Services, Adult Day Health, and Adult Foster Care, All Care is prepared to meet all your needs at every level of care. For more information on the All Care Hospice program, or to learn more about alternative home healthcare options and accessibility, please visit HYPERLINK “http://www.allcare.org” www.allcare.org or call 800-287-2454.

Pictured left to right is: Kelly LeBlanc, Administrative Assistant to the President; Shawn Potter, President & CEO of All Care; and Lynda Stillman, winner of All Care’s “Matter of Giving” $10,000 Raffle.