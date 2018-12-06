Narcotics and Firearm Seized During Motor Vehicle Stop in Lynn

Massachusetts State Police, with assistance from Lynn and Boston Police, recovered an illegally possessed firearm after a motor vehicle stop in Lynn on Thursday, Nov. 29.

During the early morning hours, Trooper Joseph Lamusta, assigned to the State Police Barracks in Revere, heard a BOLO (Be On the LookOut) alert from Boston Police for a gray Mercedes that had been carjacked by three male suspects with a firearm.

Trooper Lamusta observed the vehicle parked in a lot on Sagamore Street. As Trooper Lamusta approached the vehicle, he observed the rear passenger, identified as HansSPacide, 18, of Boston drop a firearm under the car. The firearm recovered was a black and brown SCCY CPX-2 9mm that contained nine rounds of ammunition in the magazine and another round in the chamber.

With assistance from Trooper Timothy Benedetto and Lynn Police, Trooper Lamusta had the three occupants exit the vehicle and placed them under arrest.

The operator, was identified as Luis Rivera, 18, of Mattapan, who was found in possession of 15 baggies of a substance believed to be crack cocaine and $1,000 in cash. Rivera was also found in possession of a substance believed to be marijuana in an amount in violation of state law.

The front passenger, was identified as Daquelle Matthews, 19, of Boston. None of the three men possessed a license to carry a firearm in Massachusetts.

The men were transported to the State Police-Revere Barracks where they were booked and held pending their arraignment in Lynn District Court Thursday morning. All three were charged with the following offenses: unlawful possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm in commission of a felony; unlawful possession of a loaded firearm; larceny from a person; and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Rivera was additionally charged with possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute and possession of over an ounce of unsecured marijuana.