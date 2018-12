26th Annual Paul Duchane Girls Varsity High School Basketball Jamobree

26th Annual Paul Duchane Girls Basketball Girls Varsity High School Basketball Jamboree is scheduled for Saturday, December 8th at Lynn Classical High School.

The schedule is as follows: 2:00 PM Malden vs. Marblehead

2:40 PM Medford vs. Triton

3:20 PM Somerville vs. Hamilton-Wenham

4:00 PM Revere vs. Bishop Fenwick

4:40 PM Swampscott vs. Melrose

5:20 PM Danvers vs. St. Mary’s

6:00 PM Saugus vs. Billerica

6:40 PM Peabody vs Masco

7:20 PM Lynn English vs. Reading

8:00 PM Lynn Classical vs. Georgetown