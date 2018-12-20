Burned Body Found at Frey Park

Police have identified the badly burned body found in the woods at Frey Park off Walnut Street by a dog walker last Thursday afternoon.

Tito Lopez-Ebanks, 29, of Lynn was identified as the victim.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Essex State Police Detective unit and Lynn police are conducting the investigation.

The dog walker found the body in a wooded area, and at first he was not sure what he was looking at, he told Fox 25 News. After a neighbor helped confirm what they were seeing police were called.

The body was found just up the hill from the baseball field and burn marks could be seen on the tree.

The investigation continues.