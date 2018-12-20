Lozzi Appointed to LWSC Committee

He’s been working in the city of Lynn for the past 40 years and now he would like to get more involved by serving on the Lynn Water and Sewer Commission.

Tuesday night the City Council appointed Vincent Lozzi Jr. to take the seat once held by City Councilor Peter Capano, who stepped down because he will be sworn in as state representative next month. He will also give up his councilor seat at the end of this month.

“I consider it to be an honor to serve on the committee,” Lozzi said during his interview. “The Water and Sewer Commission plays a very important role in this city. The biggest thing is to protect the environment, to have the best quality water. I’m very fascinated at how all this is put together.”

Lozzi has owned the Stacy Shade Shop for over 40 years, and the business itself is just over 100 years old. He is also the developer of a 12-lot subdivision in Lynn called Rockland Estates. During this time, he worked closely with the commission, the Conservation Commission, and the Planning Board.

“That was a big experience for me back then,” he said, adding he’d like to see a continued investment in infrastructure.

In his new role, Lozzi, brother of Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Lozzi (who recused himself from the vote) will give the council regular updates on the commission.

He is president of the Lynn Italian Club and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Also interviewed for the seat was Elyse Fannon, a grant writer in the school system.