Remember Those Less Fortunate

With Christmas just two weeks away, most of us will be rushing about — either to the stores and malls or online — as we do our last-minute holiday shopping in hopes of finding that “perfect” gift for our family members and loved ones.

Although the vast majority of Americans have much to be thankful for because of a strong economy and a record-low unemployment rate, there are many of our fellow citizens who have not shared in the general prosperity.

Statistics tell us that millions of Americans of all ages, including those in our own communities, have been left out of the new economy, often through no fault of their own. Too many Americans, including children, either live in shelters or temporary housing arrangements because the strong economy ironically has left them out in the cold — literally — thanks to high rents and soaring real estate values.

For these millions of Americans, the reality is that the holiday season brings little joy.

We would note that psychologists tell us that the Biblical directive that giving to others is the best gift that we can give to ourselves is indeed true.

So we hope that our readers will take the time and make the even the smallest effort to do something for those who are less fortunate. Whether it be donations to local food banks and toy programs, or even as simple as dropping a few dollars in the bucket of the Salvation Army Santas, there is something each and every one of us can do to make the holidays brighter for others.