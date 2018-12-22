All Care Names Jennifer Dyer as Care Transition Specialist

Jennifer Dyer, LPN, of Groton, has recently joined All Care VNA & Hospice as a Care Transition Specialist. A graduate of Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Tech, and a current nursing student of Excelsior College and Northern Essex Community College, Jennifer has over 10 years of experience in the field of nursing healthcare and has been committed to providing patients with outstanding care and the support to help them improve their quality of life.

Prior to joining All Care, Jennifer worked as a Liaison Nurse at VNA Care in Needham, MA and as a Clinical Liaison at Care One in Concord, MA. She has also held the positions of Case Manager and Shift Nursing Supervisor at Essex Park Nursing and Rehabilitation in Beverly, MA, as well as various nursing positions at Merrimack Valley Hospital and SunBridgeBroadway in Methuen. Jennifer prides herself in having the demonstrated capability of consulting with diverse family members, ensuring that they, as well as their loved ones, are receiving the attention and guidance they need and deserve. She also has the proven ability to collaborate with colleagues to foster a friendly and caring environment.

