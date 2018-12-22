Kristin Chouinard Joins All Care’s House Calls Program

Kristin Chouinard, NP, CHPN, NACCM of Beverly has recently joined the House Calls Program at All Care. Chouinard, who has a master’s degree from Regis College and undergraduate degrees from Emmanuel College and Salem State College, has held various healthcare positions over the last nine years and brings a great deal of experience to her new position at All Care. Prior to her appointment of Nurse Practioner of All Care’s House Calls Program, Kristin worked at Partners HealthCare at Home collaborating with North Shore Elder Services for Improving Health Outcomes for elders in the North Shore community. In her new role, Kristin will be providing primary care services in patients’ homes. Kristin prides herself in being able to utilize her enthusiasm, experience and interpersonal skills to provide the highest level of medical care to the geriatric patient population in their chosen living environment.

The All Care House Calls Program is led by Dr. Mark Messenger and provides older adults with multiple chronic and often complex health conditions, easier access to medical care.

With a current census of over 700 patients, All Care’s House Calls program provides a complete range of primary care services in the comfort of the patient’s own home, placing importance on the continuous monitoring and management of the patient’s chronic health conditions and medication management. Accessible 24 hours a day, All Care’s House Calls program places a high priority on the early recognition and treatment of acute changes in health conditions. Senior Vice President, Jo-Mary Koopman, RN, BSN, MBA is thrilled to have Kristin join the All Care House Calls Program and adds, “All Care’s House Calls Program has grown over the past year to over 700 patients in the North Shore community. Kristin brings a wealth of expertise caring for elders in the home and will work closely with our existing team allowing the House Calls Program to expand its practice. With a physician and nurse practitioner only a phone call away, All Care House Call patients receive the medical care they need without having to leave their home. The program has reduced unnecessary emergency room visits for its patients along with preventing hospitalizations.”

