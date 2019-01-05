Deb Ansourlian, Executive Director of Girls Inc., Honored with Eastern Bank Community Advocacy Award

Eastern Bank, America’s oldest and largest mutual bank, is pleased to announce that Deb Ansourlian, executive director of Girls Inc. of Lynn, has been recognized with a Community Advocacy Award. Deb oversees all aspects of programming, finance and fundraising for Girls Inc. of Lynn, which services over 1,500 girls with research-based programs.

A local affiliate of the national Girls Inc. organization, Girls Inc. of Lynn provides essential resources and challenging programs to disadvantaged, low-income girls. Girls Inc. of Lynn inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold through life-changing programs and experiences that help girls navigate gender, economic and social barriers. Research-based curricula, delivered by trained, mentoring professionals in a positive all-girl environment, equip girls to achieve academically, lead healthy and physically active lives, manage money, navigate media messages, and discover an interest in science, technology, engineering and math. Each program is an essential piece of the Girls Inc. of Lynn experience that is structured to provide girls with a strong foundation on which they can build future successes.

Prior to joining Girls Inc. of Lynn, Deb served as executive director of the Hattie B. Cooper Community Center, was chief operating officer of United Cerebral Palsy in Watertown, and worked at The Greater Boston Food Bank. She moved to Lynn after joining Girls Inc.

“Simply put, Deb Ansourlian is a dynamic advocate for the empowerment of girls,” said Bob Rivers, Chair and CEO of Eastern Bank. “Her commitment to ensuring girls feel both courageous and confident to attain their best is unmatched in our community, and for this we are honored to recognize her.”

This celebration of Eastern’s Community Advocacy Award coincides with the Bank’s 200th anniversary year, when it is focusing its community service, philanthropy, and advocacy efforts toward helping eliminate barriers around issues that disproportionately impact women and girls in health care, education, the workplace, and in society generally, in honor of the Bank’s first customers who were predominantly women.

Deb Ansourlian added, “Girls can achieve whatever they want in the world, and I strive to help them be the strong leaders we need today, to be resilient, and to advocate for their communities and themselves. Girls Inc. of Lynn thanks Eastern Bank for its commitment to leading social change and doing good in the community, and for joining with us in inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.”