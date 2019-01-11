Hogan Joins the Council

Fred Hogan joined the Lynn City Council Tuesday night as the new Ward 6 Councilor, replacing Peter Capano, who has now become a state representative for the city and was sworn in last week at the State House.

Hogan secured his seat on the board after two votes of the city council. In the first round of voting, Councilors Dianna Chakoutis and Hong Net, voted ‘no’ favoring the other candidate Donald Castle, an assistant chief probation officer at Suffolk Superior Court. The second vote of the council it was unanimous for Hogan, who was then sworn in to office by City Clerk Janet Rowe.

“I’m really honored to be voted in by the City Council,” Hogan said after the vote. “I’m really excited to serve the Ward 6 residents.”

Hogan has deep roots in the community. He has worked for the Lynn Wastewater Treatment Plant for 21 years as a wastewater operator. Hogan is a graduate of Lynn Classical High School where he has also been a football coach. He has coached football for over 20 years including at Lynn Vocational and Lynn English.

To keep his seat on the council in the future he must run for re-election and win this November.

“That’s my next priority, to get elected by the residents of Ward 6,” Hogan said.

“All of the candidates were qualified,” said Council President Darren Cyr.

The council also unanimously elected Richard Colucci to serve as representative on the Lynn Water and Sewer Commission since it was also a seat once held by Capano. At-large Councilor Buzzy Barton was also selected to be the council vice president and Cyr remains as president.