St Mary’s Unveils New Scoreboard

St. Mary’s Tony Conigliaro ’62 Gymnasium now features a state-of-the-art scoreboard that would typically be seen in a collegiate venue.

The new scoreboard, which was officially dedicated between games of Friday night’s basketball doubleheader vs. KIPP Academy, was made possible by a major gift from Lynn-based DeIulis Brothers Construction, which is serving as the general contractor for the building project that will result in a new Gateway and STEM building on St. Mary’s campus.

In addition to time, score and team fouls, the new scoreboard has side panels which display individual players’ points and fouls. There are also new backboards that include LED lighting to indicate the expiration of the shot and game clocks.

“We are thrilled with the enhancements to our facility and sincerely grateful to DeIulis Brothers for their generous sponsorship to help make it possible,” said St. Mary’s Director of Campus Operations and Athletics and girls basketball coach Jeff Newhall ’94. “The new scoreboard will make for a better experience for players, coaches, officials and fans.”

There is no longer a balcony in the Conigliaro Gymnasium as that area was used for new boilers and the conversion from steam to hot water heating. The new scoreboard is mounted on the wall that encloses the new boiler room.

There have been additional changes made to St. Mary’s campus as the school prepares for construction of the new Gateway and STEM building. Over the Christmas vacation, the annex that housed the St. Mary’s chapel and old boiler plant was demolished as part of Phase 2 of the building project, which will also include the installation of a grotto dedicated to Mary, the patron saint of the school. Phase 3 will be the construction of the new building which is slated to begin in March 2019.