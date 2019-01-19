Day of Service Jan 21

Martin Luther King Jr. had the ability to draw communities together and organizers of Monday’s Day of Service hope to do the same.

“This is the eighth year and each year it grows and grows,” said Theresa DiGregorio, executive director of Lynn Youth Street Outreach Advocacy (LYSOA.Inc.) “This brings the community together and brings services to the community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.”

All ages can participate at places such as My Brother’s Table (soup kitchen), the Abbot House (a nursing home) and other agencies. They will also work on Valentine’s for Veterans, toiletry bags for the Lynn Shelter Association and duffle bags for the Plummer Home for Boys and there is a community-wide clean up.

“We usually get 250 to 300 people to participate,” DiGregorio said. “This year we’re hoping to get more.

The Day of Service begins at the Lynn Vocational Technical Institute Field House, on Monday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. when there will be registration and breakfast. At 10 a.m. Superintendent of Schools Patrick Tutwiler, Mayor Thomas McGee and possibly Congressman Seth Moulton will be on hand. At 11 a.m. the service projects begin.

The Lynn Community Association first started the Day of Service in Lynn in 2011.

“Having all the organizations come together shows unity,” DiGregorio said. “We’re looking forward to a good turnout and a fun day.”

For more information go to LynnCommunity.org where one can also register.