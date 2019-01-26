Obituaries 01-24-2019

Virginia Pitkin

Of Florida, formerly of Lynn

Virginia A, Pitkin, 70, of Land O’Lakes, Florida passed away on Jan, 16.

She was born in St. Augustine, Florida, then moved to Lynn at the age of one where she attended St. Mary’s all-girl Catholic school. She graduated from Salem State College in Salem, Massachusetts with a bachelor’s degree.

A professional, she enjoyed her profession while working for Achieve Global. Virginia retired in 2005 and relocated to Land O’Lakes, Florida, to be near her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Alice Harrold and is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Albert Pitkin; one daughter, Melinda Sullivan and four grandchildren: Brianna, Brennan, Broghan and Keaghan. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Virginia’s name to Gulfside Hospice. Words of comfort may be expressed at LoylessFuneralHomes.com.