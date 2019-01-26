Sports 01-24-2019

St. Mary’s wins an OT classic versus Bishop Fenwick, 62-58

Torres hits game-winning shot

They are the UConn and Notre Dame of girls basketball on the North Shore and last Friday night before a huge crowd at the Tony Conigliaro Gymnasium, they added another chapter to their glorious rivalry.

Junior forward Gabby Torres hit a three-pointer with 9.6 seconds left in overtime to give the St. Mary’s High School a thrilling 62-58 victory over archrival Bishop Fenwick.

Head Coach Jeff Newhall had called timeout to set up the potential game-winning shot. The play called for senior guard Pamela Gonzalez to take the ball to the basket, a move that drew triple-team attention from the Crusaders. Gonzalez zipped a pass to Torres at the top of the key and the talented junior nailed one of the biggest baskets of her stellar career.

After emerging from the triumphant St. Mary’s meeting room, Torres talked to reporters about her game-winning shot.

“It feels pretty good,” said Torres, who scored 13 points. “It was because all of us as a team ran the right play and we got the open shot and it was the right shot to take. It feels good because of what happened a year ago (Fenwick ousted St. Mary’s in the North sectionals). All of us wanted to win really badly and we came out in the end.”

Gonzalez is looking like a shoo-in for All-Scholastic following a 20-point, 10-rebound performance that included a crucial shot-block in the final stages. Olivia Matela had nine points while Janisse Avelino (8) and Nicolette D’Itria (6) also made key contributions. Alyssa Grossi was a standout on defense, making some key stops in the fourth quarter.

Fenwick senior Sammi Gallant, an excellent all-around player, led all scorers with 26 points. It was Micayla Rossi, who sent the game in to overtime when she launched a 22-footer off the backboard and in to the basket as time expired.

Newhall felt the game lived up to expectations.

“It’s at the point where we both have excellent basketball programs and I think you can expect this type of game every time we play,” said Newhall. “This is why you play all year. It’s why you play AAU, to play your rival on a Friday night and go to overtime in front of a huge crowd. If this doesn’t get you excited, then it’s not for you.” St. Mary’s (10-3) hosts Archbishop Williams Friday night in a Catholic Central League showdown.