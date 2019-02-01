‘Y’ CEO McDonald Retires

A farewell celebration was given to retiring CEO Bruce McDonald of the YMCA of Metro North at the Lynn YMCA. Members from the Men’s Fitness Center came out to congratulate Bruce for his years of service at the Lynn “Y”. He was always available to the members.

Bruce spent 43 years with the YMCA organization beginning at the Salem YMCA. Years later in his career, he was appointed CEO of the Greater Lynn YMCA Association that included Lynn, Saugus, and Peabody. A few years ago Melrose merged into the association; Bruce remained at the CEO position and the merger became known as the YMCA of Metro North.

With the new Lynn “Y” under construction, Bruce will oversee the completion in a new role as President of the Lynn YMCA Support. He will fulfill his vision along with the many volunteers and donors by having this new facility. Congratulations to Bruce for his many years of service to the Greater Lynn community.