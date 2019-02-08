Lynn Man Pleads Guilty to Causing Overdose Death

A Lynn man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to multiple drug charges associated with his distribution of heroin and fentanyl, which led to the 2017 overdose death of a Melrose resident.

Yeffry Reynoso, a/k/a Chris, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin and at least 40 grams of fentanyl in 2016 and 2017. Reynoso also pleaded guilty to six counts of distributing heroin or fentanyl on various dates in 2017. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for May 9, 2019.

According to court documents, Reynoso admitted that he sold and directed others to sell on his behalf small, retail quantities (typically approximately .25 to .30 grams in a plastic baggie) of heroin, heroin mixed with fentanyl, and/or fentanyl to numerous individuals in Lynn, Melrose, Saugus, Peabody, Malden, and the surrounding areas. Reynoso admitted that he sold the drugs to his customers on an almost daily basis and that he directed others who worked for him to deliver the drugs. Reynoso further admitted that he sold heroin and heroin mixed with fentanyl to a customer in Melrose after being told by her friend not to do so, and that the customer overdosed and died after using the drugs he provided.

Reynoso faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, supervised release for at least four years and up to life, and a fine of $5 million. Pursuant to the plea agreement, the parties will recommend to the Court a sentence of at least nine years but not more than 14 years in prison. Judge Gorton deferred acceptance of the plea agreement until the sentencing hearing.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Boston Field Division, made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney James E. Arnold of Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.