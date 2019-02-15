A Legacy Established Skeadas Had Numerous Accomplishments as Lynn Tech’s Director of Athletics

Joseph Skeadas is in his 30th year as a culinary arts and hospitality instructor at the Lynn Tech Vocational Institute. The Tiger’s Den, an in-school restaurant operated by students under his direction, may be the best of its kind in Massachusetts.

Skeadas also served eight years as the director of athletics for the school’s teams who compete in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference (CAC).

Skeadas sat down this week with the Lynn Journal and spoke about his outstanding record of achievements as athletic director. He declined to comment on his recent dismissal as the top administrator of the Tigers’ program, other than to say he was “shocked” upon receiving the letter of dismissal.

He is very proud of his accomplishments at Tech, most notably his decision to launch a Thanksgiving football game against KIPP Academy of Lynn.

Skeadas oversaw two very successful Walter Boverini Basketball Tournaments at Tech. He hired the first female assistant athletic director and the first female baseball coach in school history.

“I worked with Lynn Tech alumni to get new bleachers and a new weight room at the school,” said Skeadas. “I lobbied and won to get Lynn Tech in to the CAC Lower Division in football, which prompted three consecutive playoff berths.”

He stood up for the school’s baseball program during the alignment process with the MIAA, who agreed with his divisional designation for the Tigers. He received the top rating from the MIAA during the evaluation process for Tech basketball seven years in a row.

CAC colleagues recognized Skeadas’ leadership by selecting him as the coordinator of the conference’s indoor track season. He was the state vocational representative for the sport of swimming.

“I’m proud of everything we accomplished at Tech,” said Skeadas. “I loved working with the student-athletes. They were my top priority along with helping to develop young coaches.”

He enjoyed working with the CAC and Lynn-area athletic directors.

“It’s the teams and the athletes, and working with my fellow CAC athletic directors – along with Bill Devin (Classical) and Jeff Newhall (St. Mary’s) – that I miss that the most,” said Skeadas. “They have been very gracious in reaching out to me under this difficult time.”

Skeadas leaves the Tech programs in good shape. “I think our coaches are as professional as any in the state,” said Skeadas, who is an alumnus of Tech. “I’ve done a lot for the school and I’m proud my work at Tech for the past 30 years.”