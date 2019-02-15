Baker-Polito Administration Awards $7.74 M in Anti-gang Funding

Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor KarynPolito and Secretary of Public Safety and Thomas Turco announced the release of $7.74 million in competitive Senator Charles E. Shannon Jr., Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) Grant Program funds to communities and local partners to bolster their efforts to combat gang violence.

The Lynn Police Department will receive $222,133.63 for its portion of the grant.

As a Local Action Research Partners (LARP) North Shore Community College will also receive $28,573 in grant monies.

The grants provide funds to communities that demonstrate high levels of youth violence and gang problems, a comprehensive plan to work with multi-disciplinary partners and a commitment to coordinated prevention and intervention strategies. Funded strategies include social intervention and opportunity provision programs, as well as gang task force personnel costs and overtime.

The awards were made to 15 sites made up of 27 cities (see below) and 13 research partners through the Shannon Community Safety Initiative, which targets gang violence in the Commonwealth. With today’s announcement, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded more than $33 million through the program since taking office.

“The Shannon Initiative is a successful program that allows the Commonwealth to partner with local communities and make a serious impact to prevent youth violence and gang activity,” said Gov. Baker. “We are pleased to announce today’s recipients and look forward to working with everyone involved on another successful year of continuing Senator Shannon’s legacy of improving the lives of young people all across Massachusetts.”

“Our municipal and local partners are on the front lines of combatting the gang violence that threatens the safety and well-being of everyone in their communities,” said Lt. Governor KarynPolito. “It is our honor to partner with them and members of the Legislature to support a program that helps get young people back on track and makes our communities safer.”

The grant program is named after the late Sen. Charles E. Shannon of Winchester. Senator Shannon represented Massachusetts’ Second Middlesex district of Winchester, Woburn, Somerville and Medford from 1991 until his death in 2005 from leukemia. Prior to serving in the legislature, he had spent twenty years on the Lexington Police.

For 2019, the municipalities and research partners were awarded a total of $7,741,913 in grant monies.