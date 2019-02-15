Cinda Danh Announces Candidacy For Ward 6 Councilor

Cinda Danh has announced her candidacy for the Ward 6 seat on the Lynn City Council. The 27-year-old Lynn resident is seeking the seat that was previously held by Peter Capano, who stepped down in January after he took office as state representative.

Following is her announcement:

Cinda Danh announces her candidacy for Ward 6 Councilor. The daughter of Cambodian Genocide survivors who immigrated to the U.S. in 1988, Cinda and her three brothers grew up in Lynn. Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of her parents, including her dad’s working as a union machinists and her mom taking on various jobs to support the family, they would buy their first home in Ward 6.

“I’m running for Lynn City Council because I care deeply about our community. Lynn needs bold, new leadership and I want to be a voice to ensure government is working for all of us,” said Cinda. “I will work hard to make city government accessible to every single resident.”

In 2011, Cinda got her first exposure to the power of advocacy when her dad unexpectedly lost his job and their home was going to be foreclosed. She was approached by local organizers who informed them of their rights as homeowners, which allowed them to stay in their home. Through sharing her family’s story with elected officials, Cinda got her first exposure to how government works and how it can better serve all of us.

Advocating for residents going through foreclosure ignited a passion for public service that led her to the Massachusetts State House, where she served as an intern, legislative aide, and then as chief of staff to a state representative.

Currently, Cinda is a government relations specialist at Preti Strategies. She is the creator of Faces of Lynn magazine, co-founder of Voices of Lynn festival, a member of the Lynn Rotary Club, a board member for Arts After Hours and Community Path Coalition of Lynn, a volunteer for Kakrona Center of Lynn, Raw Art Works alumni and a graduate of Lynn Classical High School.

After receiving her bachelor’s degree in human services from UMass Boston, Cinda moved back to Lynn to work for and serve her community. Cinda is experienced, knowledgeable, and passionate about our city and its people. She knows how government works and how to get things done for the betterment of Ward 6 and the entire community.

Cinda is set to kick off her campaign on Wednesday, March 20, at 6 p.m. at Apsara Angkor restaurant located on 877 Western Ave., Lynn. Please join us and learn more about Cinda and her commitment to serving Ward 6 on the City Council. For more information, call 978-395-7503 or visit www.cindaforlynn.com.