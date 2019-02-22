Burt to Coach In Lynn Babe Ruth Program

Katie is coming home.

Following a memorable day when she practiced with the NHL’s Nashville Predators and did very well against the slapshots from P.K. Subban and company, Katie Burt had a big announcement for Lynn baseball players: she will be coaching a team this summer in the Greater Lynn Babe Ruth Baseball organization.

GLBR President Jeff Earp was “very pleased” to report Burt’s appointment as a team manager during a league registration clinic. Burt will join her father, Jim Burt, and Jeff’s son, Damian Earp, as coaches of the team.

Katie Burt will become the first active professional female athlete in city history to coach a youth sports team. Burt is a goaltender for the Boston Pride of the WNHL after being the league’s No. 1 draft pick overall.

“Her addition to our program as a manager speaks for itself,” said Jeff Earp. “She knows the game. She offers not only knowledge, but she’s going to teach them about life and discipline and what it takes to succeed. And the players love her.”

Former president Jim Beliveau also hailed the return of Burt to Lynn Babe Ruth.

“She has coached Fall Ball and she’s just an all-around great kid and I’m so happy for her,” said Beliveau, who believes that Burt could have doubled as a Division 1 softball player during her career at Boston College.

Burt is a former Lynn Little League home run champion who went on to excel in Babe Ruth Baseball as an All-Star before focusing all of her talents on ice hockey. She became the NCAA’s all-time winningest goalie while at BC.

Earp is being assisted in running GLBR by Vice President Paul Hartford, Baseball Director Brian O’Connor, Board Member Mike Nickolau, and Field Director Dave Raymond.

The league will begin its season with Opening Day ceremonies on April 13 at Breed Field. Between 12 and 15 teams, ages 13-15, will compete this season. Three All-Star teams will represent Lynn in post-season tournaments.