Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Hofstra University Congratulates Fall 2018 Dean’s List Students

Hofstra University congratulates the students named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List for their outstanding academic achievement. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the Dean’s List.

Fred Gallo of Lynn

Thomas O’Connor of Lynn

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016). Our campus is a leafy oasis just a quick train ride away from New York City and all its cultural, recreational and professional opportunities. We offer small classes and personal attention, with the resources, technology and facilities of a large university. Students can choose from more than 160 undergraduate program options and 165 graduate program options in the liberal arts and sciences, education, health professions and human services, the Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs, the Fred DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science, the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, the Maurice A. Deane School of Law, the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Hofstra University is a dynamic community of more than 11,000 students from around the world who are dedicated to civic engagement, academic excellence and becoming leaders in their communities and their careers.

Blocksidge Graduates from UNH

Amy Blocksidge of Lynn, graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2018. He/she earned a MS in Occupational Therapy.

Students who received the honor Summa Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0: Students who received the honor of Magna Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.

Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.

The University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is a world-class public research university with the feel of a New England liberal arts college. A land, sea, and space-grant university, UNH is the state’s flagship public institution, enrolling 13,000 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students.

Burgos Named to Dean’s List at Bates College

Mayelin Burgos of Lynn, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2018. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.77 or higher. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the cumulative grade point average for dean’s list was 3.71.

Burgos, the daughter of Ramon A. Burgos of Lynn, Mass., and Germania Burgos of Lynn, Mass. is a 2015 graduate of Kipp Academy Lynn Collegiate. She is a senior at Bates majoring in sociology and minoring in Spanish.

Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates is internationally recognized as a leading college of the liberal arts, attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world. Since 1855, Bates has been dedicated to educating the whole person through creative and rigorous scholarship in a collaborative residential community.

With a commitment to affordability, Bates has always admitted students without regard to gender, race, religion or national origin. Cultivating intellectual discovery and informed civic action, Bates prepares leaders sustained by a love of learning and zeal for responsible stewardship of the wider world.

Collins-Lee Named to Colby College’s Highly Selective Dean’s List

Briana A. Collins-Lee of Lynn, was recently named to the highly selective Dean’s List at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year. Collins-Lee is one of 538 Colby students — or 26 percent of the qualified student body — to qualify for the Dean’s List last semester.

Collins-Lee, a member of the Class of 2019, attended KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate High School and is the daughter of Christina Collins-Lee of Lynn, Mass. Collins-Lee earned a semester grade point average of 3.77 or higher last fall to be included on Colby’s Dean’s List. She majored in psychology and educational studies.

Founded in 1813, Colby is one of America’s most selective colleges. Serving only undergraduates, Colby offers a rigorous academic program rooted in deep exploration of ideas and close interaction with world-class faculty scholars. Students pursue intellectual passions, choosing among 58 majors or developing their own. Colby’s innovative and ambitious campaign, Dare Northward, will support deeper connections between the College and the world and a fully inclusive experience for all Colby students. Colby is home to a community of 2,000 dedicated and diverse students from more than 80 countries. Its Waterville, Maine, location provides unique access to world-class research institutions and civic engagement experiences.

Payne-Moore Named to Springfield College Dean’s List

Springfield College has named Keishauna Payne-Moore of Lynn,to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2018 term. Payne-Moore is studying Emergency Medical Services Management.

Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500 for the semester.

Springfield College is a private, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Nearly 5,000 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.

Local Students Named to Dean’s List at Emmanuel

In honor of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boston has named more than 700 students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. Local students honored include:

Karla Abad of Lynn

Osarumen Edosomwan of Lynn

Luz Matul of Lynn

Pietra Oelke of Lynn

To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities. Enrolling more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students, the College provides boundless opportunities for students to expand their worldview through rigorous coursework, significant internship and career opportunities throughout the Boston area and beyond, collaborations with distinguished and dedicated faculty, and participation in a dynamic campus community. Emmanuel’s more than 60 programs in the sciences, liberal arts, business, nursing, and education foster spirited discourse and substantive learning experiences that honor the College’s Catholic educational mission to educate the whole person and provide an ethical and relevant 21st-century education.

Lasell College Student Named to Dean’s List

Students at Lasell College were named to the Dean’s List for their strong academic performance in the fall 2018 semester:

Meredith DeAngelis of Lynn (01905)

James Torosian of Lynn (01905)

To be named to the Dean’s List, they needed to complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Students on Dean’s List At UNH

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2018 semester.

Matthew Woodward of Lynn, with Highest Honors

Kelsey Ballard of Lynn, with High Honors

Kosta Triantafillakos of Lynn, with High Honors

Ashley McCoy of Lynn, with High Honors

Hannah McCoy of Lynn, with Honors

