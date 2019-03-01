Seats filled on Wage Theft Committee

How would you like to work for a $1 a day? Or wonder if you’re going to get paid.? Where do you turn to for assistance? The Wage Theft Committee.

Tuesday night eight people were appointed to the newly appointed Wage Theft Committee. They include: Nicauli Cedano, of the Lynn Work Center; Bob Reynolds and Justin Aushwich of the New Lynn Coalition; Richard Woods of the Lynn Chamber of Commerce; Sergio Espinoza of the North Shore Latino Business Association; and Katie Cohen and Kathleen Santora of the North Shore Labor Council. Also serving from the mayor’s office is Drew Russo.