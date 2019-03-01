UPS Honors Lynn Employee for 25 Years of Safe Driving

UPS recently announced that 34 elite drivers from Massachusetts are among 1,436 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Joining the elite drivers is Mark Christie of Lynn. He works out of the Lynnfield UPS facility.

Massachusetts boasts 193 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 5,434 years of accident-free driving. There are 2,310 total full-time UPS drivers in Massachusetts.

“My thanks goes out to my entire team for their dedication and focus. They have saved so many lives,” said Ivy Brown, president, UPS Northeast District. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 56 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 50 years of safe driving.

UPS’s 125,000 small package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 4 billion miles a year and delivering 5.2 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 298,957 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – 68 million times. And they’ve done it while helping to deliver 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.