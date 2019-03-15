Announcing the Implementation of a New Billing System

The City of Lynn announces the implementation of a new billing and collection system for the Solid Waste Fee that is user friendly and will streamline the process.

“With any new system we can expect some issue’s, all of which can be fixed, please be patient with any issue that may arise as I am certain that issues going forward will be corrected,” said Michael Bertino, Chief Financial Officer.

The bill going out on March 8, 2019 represents the solid waste fee of $90 per unit for the 2019 Calendar year. Residents will have the option of paying in one installment for the calendar year or two installments (one per billing cycle).

There are three abatement options available for residents. Senior, Unoccupied units and Private hauling abatement forms are available in the Collector’s (Room 204 in Lynn City Hall), Assessor’s Room 202 in Lynn City Hall), and DPW offices Works (250 Commercial St.). They are also available on the DPW website. Applications must be timely filed in order to be eligible.

Payments may be made by mail or in person at the Department of Public Works (250 Commercial St.) or Collector’s Office (Room 204 in Lynn City Hall). Interest on late payments will accrue from the due date at a rate of 8% per annum. Any amounts remaining unpaid after the due date may be placed as a lien on the next tax bill and/or subject to all collection procedures permitted by law.

The balances from the previous year are not reflected in this current bill statement. Any amounts still outstanding from the 2018 bills will be collected separately from this new billing system.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Department of Public Works at (781) 268-8000.