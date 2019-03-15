Isaura Beltre Is Alumna Speaker at Girls Inc. 31st Annual Celebration Luncheon on April 4

Isaura Beltre will be the Alumna Speaker at Girls Inc. of Lynn’s 31st Annual Celebration Luncheon at the Doubletree Hilton North in Danvers on Thursday, April 4 from 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Beltre was a Girls Inc. National Scholar 1993 and served two terms on the board of directors at Girls Inc. of Lynn where she currently volunteers. Throughout the years she has mentored girls on career exploration, empowerment, finances and how to be a positive role model. She was also a Girls Inc. National Board Member, Latina Initiative where she facilitated cultural awareness trainings and developed resources for all Girls Inc affiliates nationwide.

Most recently Beltre was the Vice President, Regional Merchandise Manager Northeast Region for Macy’s where she also was the District Planning Analyst and Merchandising Manager. An Adjunct Marketing Professor at Bentley University where she received her Master’s of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees. She was named the General Mills Marketing Student of the Year.

“Girls Inc. is so close and dear to my heart. It exposed me to so many things and helped me see the world outside my bubble,” says Beltre who began attending Girls Inc. of Lynn in the sixth grade. “When I wrote my college essay for a scholarship to Bentley Univesity I noted that it was my dream to return to Girls Inc. as a board member,” says Beltre who has stayed connected and is dedicated to giving back to Girls Inc. During her tenure at Macy’s Beltre secured a $10,000 gift from Macy’s for Girls Inc. of Lynn. “I can’t wait to come back to speak!” she exclaimed.

“We are so proud of Isa and her many academic and professional accomplishments. She is a great role model for our girls. Isa illuminates passion, pride and promise, a trio of attributes our girls exude after learning and growing in our programs,” says Deb Ansourlian, Girls Inc. of Lynn Executive Director. Beltre will be joined by Caryl Capeci, Hearts On Fire Diamonds’ President who will be honored for being a Strong, Smart and Bold Girls Inc. Partner. The event will be emceed by Emmy Award-winning anchor on NBC 10 Boston Latoyia Edwards. Sponsors to date include Hearts On Fire and United Way of Mass Bay and Merrimack Valley. Strong Partners include Eastern Bank and Old Neighborhood Foods. Smart Partners include Chris and Nick Meninno, GE Aviation, and HP Hood. Comcast, Christian Book Distributors are our Bold Sponsors to date. Individual tickets are $100. Table sponsorships are $1,250. Sponsorships begin at $3,000. To join us at the luncheon as a sponsor or an attendee, please contact Donna Crotty at [email protected] or call 781-592-9744 ext 243.