Saugus River Watershed Council 2019 Scholarships

The Saugus River Watershed Council is now accepting applications for 2019 environmental scholarships. During 2019, the Saugus River Watershed Council will award one $500 Environmental Leadership Scholarship and one $500 Pamela Harris Memorial Scholarship to high school seniors graduating during the spring of 2019 and attending college next fall. This year’s recipients will be selected based upon commitment to environmental protection, academic record, demonstrated leadership in school and community activities, and statement of personal commitment to protecting the environment. Financial need may be considered on a secondary basis among finalists.

Applicants demonstrating commitment to public health aspects of environmental protection will receive preference for the new Pamela Harris Memorial Scholarship. “As a nurse, volunteer member of the Saugus Board of Health, and Saugus River Watershed Council Board Member, Pam was committed to improving public health for families in the Saugus River watershed by addressing even the most troubling sources of pollution,” said SRWC Program Coordinator Mary Lester. “We are extremely pleased to provide this scholarship to honor Pam’s tireless efforts to make a difference by protecting public health and promoting environmental stewardship,” said Lester.

To be eligible applicants must live in one of the following 11 communities that are part of the Saugus River watershed: Saugus, Lynn, Lynnfield, Wakefield, Reading, Revere, Everett, Malden, Melrose, Peabody, and Stoneham. Funds may be used for college tuition, books or fees. Applications must be emailed to [email protected] by Friday, April 12, 2019. The scholarship application form is available at http://www.saugusriver.org/EnvironmentalScholarship.htm.