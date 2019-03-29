G Bar and Kitchen Will Sponsor Bruins Alumni Game

Former college teammates Brackman and Suckney will compete

Gregg Brackman, chef and owner of the G Bar and Kitchen, Swampscott, is the lead sponsor for the Boston Bruins Alumni Game to be held on Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. at the Stoneham Arena.

Looking forward to the Boston Bruins Alumni Benefit Game on April 7 at Stoneham Arena are, from left, game founder Randy Suckney, lead sponsor Gregg Brackman, and perennial participant Stephen Hirsch of Hirsch Landscape Services.

Many residents consider Brackman’s restaurant the premier dining establishment in Swampscott. Among the regular diners at the G Bar are Gov. Charlie Baker and the First Lady of Massachusetts, Lauren Baker.

G Bar and Kitchen changes its menu eight times a year.

“We have a loyal following,” said Brackman. “You never leave here hungry. We have a very consistent product, and people just love coming here. It’s a really nice environment.

Brackman, 46, is the Culinary Fight Club Champion, an award he won in Chicago, besting 300 chefs from across the country.

“It was quite the competition,” said Brackman. “It was a three-day event. I had won in Boston in 2017 and a Black Box Pro Series and that got me in to the national championships in Chicago this past August, which I won.”

Brackman’s 5-foot-tall national championship trophy is on display at the G Bar and Kitchen.

Brackman said he feels “blessed” by his 11 years in Swampscott.

“God gave me a gift to do what I do, and blessed me with the hands that I have, and I feel like I honor Him every day when I go and use my craft,” said Brackman. “That’s a big part of the success over the years. I’ve remained humble and know where my gifts come from.”

Sponsoring a benefit hockey game

How did Gregg Brackman, who played ice hockey at Needham High School, become involved in the Boston Bruins Alumni Game?

“[Game founder] Randy Suckney and I played hockey in college together at Johnson and Wales and we’ve been friends ever since,” said Brackman. “Randy got this off and going about nine years ago. The Boys and Girls Club was the original charity. But we’ve moved over to Dana Farber for kids with cancer.”

Brackman, a college forward, said he’s looking forward to getting back on the ice and competing with Suckney, a college defenseman. He has generously donated the “Good Guys” hockey jerseys that the team will be wearing in the game.

“It’s a great cause and a fun, fun day,” said Brackman. “We get to go out and skate and do what we love to do – against the Bruins, some of the greatest players to ever hit the ice in Boston. That’s quite the honor.”

Suckney said the benefit game has raised approximately $250,000 in its nine-year history.

“Greg has been instrumental in this event, putting the team together, and raising crucial funds for cancer research,” said Suckney.

The goal for this year’s game is to raise $50,000 for the cause.

Tickets are $10 (adults) and $5 (children). All proceeds benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.