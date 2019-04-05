Khiry Todd Moves Forward Lynn Boxer Returns to the Ring April 12 in NH

Khiry Todd will return to the ring on April 12 in New Hampshire April 12 after suffering the first loss of his professional boxing career.

Todd, nicknamed TNT, had won six of his seven fights by knockout before facing undefeated boxer Adrian Sosa May 5 at Foxwoods in Connecticut.

“I lost a majority decision, it was a close fight,” said Khiry, the 27-year-old son of Curtis Todd and Robin Christiansen. “Some people had me winning, some people had him winning. One judge had it a draw, but the other two judges had him winning a close fight. It was a controversial decision.”

Todd, who is 5-foot-9-inches and fights in the 147-pound division, will look to get back on track against Francisco Medel.

“He’s a tough fighter who’s originally from Mexico,” said Todd, who attended Lynn English High School. “He’s fought a lot of world championship contenders. He’s a very durable guy who comes to fight. Mexican fighters take a lot of pride in their craft and he has a lot of experience.”

Todd considers the bout a pivotal one in his rising career.

“I’m coming off a tough loss,” said Todd. “But I’m back, I’m hungry, I’m recharged. I made a few adjustments to my team on the business side and I’m ready to move forward now. I have a new manager, Ryan Roach, who is the nephew of Freddie Roach (trainer of Manny Pacquiao).”

Todd began boxing at the age of 12 at the Rivera Brothers Gym in Lynn. He turned professional in 2016 and has a record of 7-1 with 6 knockouts.

He trains under the direction of Joel Ricarddi at the Tomasello Boxing Club in Saugus. During the day, he works full time as a laborer in the Local 22 Laborers Union.

Todd said his goal is to become a world champion. He admires undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather, former middleweight champion Marvin Hagler of Brockton, and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

Todd will have a huge contingent from Lynn at his upcoming fight.

“I’ve sold more than 100 tickets,” said Todd. “I’m going to have a lot of support and that’s where it starts, in your own city.”