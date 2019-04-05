Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Giguere Named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List

Eric J. Giguere of Lynn has been named to the Dean’s List at Western New England University for the Fall Semester 2018. Giguere is working toward a BSBA in Sport Management.

Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

Western New England University is a private, independent, coeducational institution founded in 1919. Located on an attractive 215-acre suburban campus in Springfield, Massachusetts, Western New England serves 3,974 students, including 2,629 full-time undergraduate students. Undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs are offered through Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and the School of Law.

Students on Honor Roll at St. John’s

St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the second quarter of the 2018–2019 school year. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.

The following students were named to the academic honors list for the second quarter 2018–2019.

Headmaster’s List

Caleb Marsters ‘22

Darryl Matvichuk ‘19

Abraham Mieses ‘19

Anthony Smart ‘24

Jake Thomas ‘22

Principal’s List

Henri Gjoka ‘21

Lewis Hopkins ‘24

Honor Roll

Tyrese Francis ‘20

Kenneth Nguyen ‘19

Noah Schott ‘20

Lyerly Named to Fall 2018 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences

Ta’teanna Lyerly of Lynn, has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the fall of 2018.

Lyerly of Boston, MA, is a Medical Laboratory Sciences student.

University of the Sciences has prepared students to be leaders and practitioners in the healthcare and science fields for nearly 200 years.

Nicosia Graduates from Northern Vermont University

Jordan A. Nicosia of Lynn, completed the degree requirements at Northern Vermont University in the summer or fall 2018 semester for Bachelor of Arts, Business. December 2018 ceremonies were held on NVU’s Johnson and Lyndon campuses to celebrate the graduates’ accomplishments. [Insert student(s) below] Northern Vermont University is a two-campus institution of higher education that combines the best of our campuses’ nationally recognized liberal arts and professional programs. At Northern Vermont University, our goal is to guide curious, motivated, and engaged students on their paths to success and their places in the world. NVU Online offers flexible, affordable, high-quality options for learners pursuing their bachelor’s degree. Learn more at NorthernVermont.edu. -

Endicott Announces Dean’s List Students

Endicott College is pleased to announce the Dean’s List students for fall 2018. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no grade below a “C”, have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester. The following students have met these requirements: Daniel Calnan, English, son of Joseph Calnan and Michelle Calnan

Jacob DeFillipo, Biology & Biotechnology, son of Timothy DeFillipo and Bobbie-Jo DeFillipo

Courtney Gallo, Psychology, daughter of Carmen Gallo and Kelly Gallo

Michaela Hamill, Libl Studies/Education, daughter of Donald Hamill and Laurie Hamill

Michelle Sencabaugh, Graphic Design, daughter of Derek Sencabaugh and Judith Sencabaugh

Jared Serino, Computer Science, son of Kristina Serino

About Endicott College Located in Beverly, Massachusetts on 235 acres of oceanfront property, Endicott College offers doctorate, master's and bachelor degree programs in the professional and liberal arts. Founded in 1939, Endicott provides an education built upon a combination of theory and practice, which is tested through internships and work experience.

Students Graduate from Boston Univ.

Receiving degrees were Lynn students, Joseph W. O’Donnell, Master of Science in Computer Science w/Specialization in Data Centric Computing; Katerin S. Rodriguez,

Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education.

Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized nstitution of higher education and research. Consisting of 16 schools and colleges, BU offers students more than 250 programs of study in science and engineering, social science and humanities, health science, the arts, and other professional disciplines, along with a number of multi-disciplinary centers and institutes integral to the University’s research and teaching mission. With more than 33,000 students, BU is the fourth-largest private

university in the country and a member of the American Association of Universities (AAU), a nonprofit association of 62 of North America’s leading research-intensive institutions.

On Dean’s List at BU

Three Lynn residents have recently been named to the Dean’s List at Boston University.

Students recognized for this honor include: Patricia C. Asuncion Santana, Christina M. Hallisey, Brandon T. Von

Each school and college at Boston University has their own criterion for the Dean’s List, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), or be in the top 30 percent of their class, as well as a full course load as a full time student.

Bucklin Receives Degree from Western New England University

Andrew T. Bucklin of Lynn graduated from Western New England University with a Master of Laws in Elder Law & Estate Planning on February 15, 2019.

Austin Prep Honor Roll Announced

The following student was named to the Honor Roll at Austin Prep for the second Quarter.

Honors

Steven Galatis

Aquino Tours with Hamilton College Hill Singers

Ismael Aquino, of Lynn (01904), a member of Hamilton’s College Hill Singers, performed in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Charleston, and Tampa during the 24-member group’s spring break tour.

Under Visiting Assistant Professor of Music and Interim Director of Choral Activities Danan Tsan, the program featured music from the western canon and around the world. Selections included Cum Sancto Spiritu by Hyo-Won Woo (Korea), Norwegian Alleluia by Kim Andre Arneson (Norway), Sleepsong by Rolf Lovland and arranged by Desmond Earley (Ireland), Daemon Irrepit Callidus by Gyorgy Orban (Hungary), and Earth Blessing by J David Moore (American Indian), among others.

Aquino, a sophomore majoring in Hispanic studies and psychology, is a graduate of Lynn Classical High School.

Originally founded in 1793 as the Hamilton-Oneida Academy, Hamilton College offers an open curriculum that gives students the freedom to shape their own liberal arts education within a research- and writing-intensive framework. Hamilton enrolls 1,850 studen ts.

Bryant Vides-Perlera