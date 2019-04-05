News Briefs

Award Nominating Period to Close on April 12

The Lynn Historical Commission’s 9th annual Significance Awards nominating period closes at noon on April 12.

Each year, the LHC seeks input from the Lynn community to identify worthy candidates to receive the Significance Award.

The seven-member mayoral appointed Commission selects awardees at its May 7 meeting, 6:30 p.m., Room 402 at Lynn City Hall, and the meeting is open to the public, as always. The awards will be bestowed at the body’s June 4 meeting, in City Hall, at a location to be determined soon.

The categories for nominations are in the Residential, Commercial, Public/ Open Space, and a Devotion Award given to an individual.

“We seek worthy examples of preservation of private and public structures and sites which reflect the rich history and heritage of our City, “ said Calvin Anderson, chairman of the Significance Awards since its inception. “My co-chair, Wendy Joseph, and I have list of suitable nominees, but we encourage input from the citizens to help scour our city for hidden gems.”

Past awardees have included the Caledonia Building on Union Street, the Edison Building in Washington Square, High Rock Park and Tower, the Gannon Golf Course Clubhouse, 9 Portland Street, the Essex Media Group, Michael Russo Plumbing, and Karen Malionek, for her devotion to the restoration and for obtaining National Historical Site recognition for the Lydia Pinkham Home.

EARTH FEST ON APRIL 27

North Shore Community College (NSCC) invites North Shore area residents and friends to join in Earth Fest 2019 at Lynn Woods on Saturday, April 27. The free event is from 8:30 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the Lynn Woods Reservation, Pennybrook Road entrance.

Featured will be the annual Lynn Woods spring cleanup. Free pizza and beverages will be served at noon to all those who help with the cleanup. In addition, there will be live music and a reptile show.

Lynn Woods Reservation is the second largest municipal park in the United States and is considered on a national level to be a significant natural For further information on the event or to volunteer, contact Jacob Rockwell at [email protected]