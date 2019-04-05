Scholarships Being Offered by Metro Credit Union

Metro Credit Union announces the opening of online applications for 2019-2020 academic year scholarships, raising educational possibilities for its members. Thirteen scholarships, for $1,000 each, will be awarded to graduating high school seniors who have been accepted to an accredited undergraduate program.

“Metro is committed to education, and we are very excited to launch the second Scholarship Program at Metro,” said Robert Cashman, Metro President and CEO. “Right now, college is the most expensive it has ever been. We are proud to reward hardworking students in our community achieve their goal of higher education.”

The application deadline is April 15, 2019, at 4 p.m. EST. To be considered for the scholarship awards, all applicants must fill-out and submit an application form online. The application and complete details can be found at www.scholarsapply.org/metrocu/. Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations, unusual personal or family circumstances, and an outside appraisal.

More information about Metro’s Scholarship Program can be found at metrocu.org.

About Metro Credit Union

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, approaching $1.8 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to more than 200,000 members in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Rockingham and Hillsborough counties in New Hampshire, as well as to employees of over 1,200 companies through its [email protected] program. Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 15 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Salem, and Tewksbury. Metro is also a Juntos Avanzamos (“Together We Advance”) designated credit union, an honor given to financial institutions for their commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers.

Learn more at MetroCU.org