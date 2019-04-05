Torosian Scores Three Goals in Game

Lasell College got goals from 11 different players as the Lasers defeated Regis College, 20-1, in the first Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) men’s lacrosse game at the Regis Stadium. The host Pride actually scored the first goal of the game six minutes into the contest, but Lasell came back with five goals before the end of the first quarter and extended the margin to 9-1 by halftime. It was 16-1 after three quarters before Lasell tacked on four more in the final frame. The Lasers won their third in a row to improve to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the GNAC, while Regis drops to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Senior James Torosian (Lynn, Mass.) and freshman Max Litchfield (Barrington, N.H.) scored a game-high three goals each for the Lasers, while sophomore Andrew Fidalgo (Wilbraham, Mass.) and senior Mike Susi (Gorham, Maine) finished with a game-high four points on two goals and two assists apiece. Freshmen Landon Reyes (Westfield, Mass.), Bash Cunningham (Norwalk, Conn.) and James Anderson (Medway, Mass.) also chipped in with two goals apiece. Lasell won 20 of 24 face-offs in the game, as junior Ben Werner (Boxford, Mass.) won 11-of-13 with a team-high 11 ground balls and freshman Steven Phelps (Stamford, Conn.) won 9-of-11 with seven ground balls.

The Lasers had a lopsided advantage in shots (53-9) and ground balls (51-19). Lasell was good on 18-of-19 clears while holding Regis to just 13 of 24.

Freshman Alex Beauchemin (Westfield, Mass.) earned the win (4-1) in goal for Lasell with three saves in the first half. Junior Ryan Janovic (East Lyme, Conn.) and sophomore Mike Davison (Burlington, Mass.) split time in goal.

in the second half.