Centerboard Welcomes Lifestyle Expert to Board of Directors

Special to the Journal

Centerboard, a Lynn-based charitable non-profit that that revitalizes communities by investing in their people and places, recently welcomed Amy McLaughlin as the newest member of its Board of Directors.

Amy is a successful local businesswoman, running the Newburyport-based Amy McLaughlin Lifestyles alongside her husband, Michael. The all-inclusive lifestyle business is a leader across the state in wedding planning as well as interior and floral design.

“I love taking my client’s vision and turning it into a reality,” said Amy. “We really create the weddings and events that have been in the bride’s head since they were little girls. We take their dreams and bring them to life.”

In addition to her new role on the Centerboard Board of Directors, Amy has served on the Board of the Custom House Maritime Museum in Newburyport and volunteered for the Wish Project, the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, NH, and the MSPCC in Boston.

“We are very excited to have someone with such great passion and commitment to the community joining our board,” said Mark DeJoie, Centerboard’s CEO. “Amy will really help us as we spread our mission of helping families in need on the North Shore.”

Amy and Michael live in Newburyport with their six year old daughter, Isabella and their King Charles, Emily.

Centerboard is a community-based, non-profit charitable organization that supports families and young people through housing, access to employment, education and financial empowerment. We work with local residents, businesses, and elected officials to increase economic opportunity in the community. In addition, Centerboard is invested in Lynn’s creative economy by spearheading public art projects and running the non-profit gallery Visionspace. Through these efforts, we serve over 2,000 people each year. We believe communities thrive when you invest in people and places.