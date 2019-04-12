Eastern Bank Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

Eastern Bank, America’s oldest and largest mutual bank, today announced that Gregory P. Buscone and Matthew A. Osborne have been promoted to Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer. Both are also members of Eastern’s Commercial Credit Committee. Both will continue report to Jan Miller, Vice Chair and Chief Commercial Banking Officer.

“Under Greg and Matthew’s leadership, Eastern’s Commercial Banking business is experiencing unprecedented growth, yet it is their strong commitment to their customers, communities and teams that so closely aligns to Eastern’s purpose of doing good things that help people prosper,” said Bob Rivers, Chair and CEO of Eastern Bank. “We are proud of them and the work of their teams, and congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions.”

Buscone joined Eastern in 2017 as Senior Vice President and Regional Group Head in Commercial Banking with responsibility for Eastern’s Commercial & Industrial lending portfolio. The business group also expanded its Asset Based Lending team in 2018. Previously, Greg spent 17 years at Citizens Bank, serving as a Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Massachusetts Middle Market and Specialized Lending. Active in the community, he sits on the Board of Directors of Bay Cove Human Services, MassEcon, and the Associated Industries of MA, where he Chairs the Diversity & Inclusion and Investment Committees. He earned his BA degree from the College of the Holy Cross and his MBA degree from Northeastern University.

Osborne is responsible for Eastern’s Commercial Real Estate, Community Development and New Hampshire lending teams. Their services include investor commercial real estate, non-profit, affordable housing, and tax credit sponsored financing. Matthew joined Eastern Bank in 1998 after beginning his career with The Hibernia Savings Bank in Quincy. He is actively engaged across the South Shore, and serves as a board member with both the Metro South Chamber of Commerce and the South Shore Hospital Charitable Foundation. He is a founding member of the Brockton Partnership, a group dedicated to furthering economic development in the City of Brockton. He earned his BA degree from Boston College.

