St. Mary’s Athletic Director Newhall Honored By Peers

St. Mary’s High School Athletic Director Jeff Newhall received the President’s Award of Merit from the Massachusetts Secondary School Athletic Directors Association (MSSADA). The award was presented at the organization’s annual awards luncheon on March 27 in Hyannis.

The President’s Award of Merit is presented to an athletic director – active or retired – who has dedicated his or her efforts to the profession for many years and has made significant contributions in the field of athletic administration at the local and state levels.

In addition to athletic director, Newhall, a 1994 St. Mary’s graduate, serves as director of campus operations and girls basketball coach. He began teaching at the school in 2000, took over the girls basketball coaching position in 2005 and became athletic director in 2007. He also serves as the MIAA boys and girls soccer tournament director in the North section, chair of the MIAA Basketball Committee and a member of the Tournament Management Committee.

“It’s always gratifying to be honored by your peers,” Newhall said. “We are fortunate at St. Mary’s to have an outstanding coaching staff and incredibly supportive administration, which makes my job much easier. I look at this as an award for our entire athletic program.” “We believe we have the best athletic director on the North Shore, if not the state,” said St. Mary’s Head of School Dr. John F. Dolan. “Jeff is a true ambassador for our school and an invaluable member of our leadership team.”