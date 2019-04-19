3-on-3 Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament

Lynn School Committee and STVL Staff Member (left to right) John Ford, Ward 6 Councilor and STVL Staff Member Fred Hogan, Winfred Sanchez, Wallace Reed, STVL Staff Member Ruben Holquin, Algha Barry, Abdoul Barry, Coach Andrew Puat, and STVL Member Antonio Gutierrez.

Stop the Violence Lynn (STVL) 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament brought many young people onto the hardwood floor at the Fecteau-Leary School gymnasium. Teams participating were from the middle school level to high school. Winning the high school division were Winfred Sanchez, Wallace Reed, Algha Barry, and Abdoul Barry from Kipp Academy coached by Andrew Puat. Organizing this event that began five years ago was School Committee Member John Ford, Ward 6 Councilor Fred Hogan, Ruben Holguin, State Representative Peter Capano, and Lynn School Monitor Rob Smith. As John Ford said, “Stop the Violence Lynn program keeps a lot of young people interested and off the streets. We also have guest speakers who interact with the youth. The Lynn high school coaching staff provides academic assistance with the students who play a sport. This program began five years ago and it continues to grow and improve each year. We have a basketball, football, and a peace walk besides a speaker series in the Lynn schools. This helps the youth to keep focus, maintain their grades, and become accountable”.