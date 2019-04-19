St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart Form Pre-K-12 School in Two Locations

St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart are joining forces to strengthen Catholic education opportunities in Lynn. The schools, located one and one-half miles apart, will merge in order to educate children starting at age 2 years and 9 months through grade 12. Students in early childhood programming through grade 5 will continue to attend school at Sacred Heart’s Boston Street location, while grades 6-8 will go to St. Mary’s Marian Division and 9-12 to St. Mary’s High School, both at St. Mary’s Tremont Street campus.

The reason for the merger is to create and deliver an enhanced pre-K-12 curriculum with a focus on STREAM subjects: science, technology, religion, engineering, art and math.

Both schools have been educating students for more than a century, with the former St. Mary’s Grammar School dating back to 1880 and Sacred Heart School opening in 1902

“I am very pleased with the strengthened relationship between our schools, to the benefit of students and families,” said Rev. Brian Flynn, pastor of the Lynn Catholic Collaborative, which includes St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart parishes. “This merger will ensure that Catholic education in Lynn will endure for many years to come.”

St. Mary’s Associate Head of School David Angeramo and Sacred Heart Principal Kristina Relihan are collaborating on the curriculum that takes full advantage of the new 30,000 square feet of STEM facilities currently under construction on the Tremont Street campus. The new Gateway and STEM facilities will be part of year-round programming for all pre-K through 12 students. The Sacred Heart campus is undergoing renovations to create new early childhood education classrooms.

“We are confident that this partnership will create new and exciting academic and extra-curricular opportunities for students in Lynn and throughout the North Shore,” said St. Mary’s Head of School Dr. John F. Dolan.

“This partnership of resources and expertise will allow Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s to grow in our capacity to educate scholars,” said Relihan. “We are creating the future of Catholic education.”