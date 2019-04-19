Third Time’s a Charm Etheridge Delights Lynn Auditorium Crowd

Melissa Etheridge has always been drawn to perform in the Boston area, and for the third time she’s come to the Lynn Auditorium to dazzle her adoring fans with yet another great album of rock and roll – this time called The Medicine Show. The album was released last Friday and was the kickoff to another extensive tour.

Melissa Etheridge performing at the Lynn Auditorium.

She quickly got the crowd of several hundred people standing, dancing and singing.

Her song “Faded by Design” focuses on health (including her medicinal use of cannabis) and celebrating change.

One thing that hasn’t changed is her guitar playing abilities. As the night wore on her riffs got longer, less voice, more and more guitar. She played guitar after guitar for over two hours without a break.

Performing with Etheridge was Lynn native and drummer Victor Indrizzo. Etheridge got a kick out of the fact that his birth certificate was in the same building they were performing in.

Etheridge herself has been playing the Boston area for 31 years and seems to have found a niche a Lynn Auditorium.

She mused about the 1980s and loving to dance. She held her guitar as a dance partner during “You Used to Love to Dance” and swayed to the tune.

She brought out the acoustic guitar for “Yes I Am.”

Then she joked about her fans having to first purchase songs on cassette tapes, then compact discs and now digitally. Her final message for fans was “that it was time to come together.”