Drew Russo Selected as City Personnel Director

The Lynn City Council unanimously approved the Mayor’s recommendation to have Drew Russo become the next Personnel Director for the city.

“We are excited to bring Drew Russo on as the Personnel Director,” said Mayor Tom McGee in a statement. “We conducted an impartial and robust hiring process, we organized a selection committee to carry out the interview process and make recommendations. The position was posted to the public and two rounds of interviews were held.”

Drew Russo

The Mayor continued, “there was a good group of candidates, but during the interviews Drew clearly emerged as the front runner. The selection committee unanimously recommended him for the Personnel Director position. Drew has been active in the community, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this key position in City Hall. He will be a great addition to the administration and I look forward to working with him.”

Robin Ennis from the Mayor’s Office explained that the process included hiring the Collins Center and human resources experts. They met with department heads and city hall staff to find out what was important to them in a personnel director.

Russo, 37, a Lynn native, has been the executive director of the Lynn Museum/Lynn Arts for the past four years. Prior to that he district director for former U.S. Congressman John Tierney. He is also a board member at the Lynn Community Health Center.

“I think my experiences have prepared me to really do the work of this job, to bring a human resources approach to the Personnel Office,” Russo said. “It’s an honor to be here. I’m excited to get going.”

Russo is a graduate of St. Michael College in Vermont. He and his wife Patricia live in Pine Hill.