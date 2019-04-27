GE Engine Display in Works

Beyond Walls has done some amazing things with murals around the city and cool lighting under bridges. Now it’s bringing a deeply rooted piece of history to City Hall, a 1942 General Electric Turbo Jet Test Engine.

Al Wilson, of Beyond Walls explained to councilors Tuesday night that the 1,000-pound engine has been in the building and now they would like to bring it out into the main lobby for display.

The project began in 2017 when Beyond Walls began the long process to conserve the engine given to them by General Electric. After a thorough cleaning it has been in storage in the back of Lynn Auditorium.

“We undertook this project in order to pay homage to Lynn’s rich industrial history,” Wilson said.

To ensure the integrity of the conservation, Beyond Walls consulted with both the Air and Space Museum at the Smithsonian and the Harvard Museum of Natural History on proper conservation techniques. He praised the students of Lynn Vocational Technical Institute (LVTI) who planned and executed the cleaning of every inch of the engine.

The engine is expected to be installed Spring 2019.